Buena Vista School evacuated after suspicious package found

There has been another false alarm involving a suspicious package in Saskatoon, this time at an elementary school.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, emergency officials and the Saskatoon Fire Department hazmat team responded to Buena Vista School after a report of a suspicious package.

It forced the evacuation of 248 students and 35 staff.

According to school officials, the envelope was delivered to the main office on the second floor, through registered mail, and upon being opened staff called 911.

The contents have been determined to be non-hazardous in nature.

This is the second call of this kind in a week in the city, with authorities saying they take every suspicious package seriously.

“All it takes is for one instances to be something of significance where the product could actually be harmful and we certainly don’t want to be second guessing our role and our responses to these,” Wayne Rodger, chief of communications for the fire department, said.

“Ultimately it’s the safety of the citizens of Saskatoon that we want to ensure.”

Saskatoon police investigations have been launched in both cases to find out the origin of the packages.