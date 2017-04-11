Bomb threat at Global Saskatoon

There were some tense moments at Global Saskatoon on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat.
The Global News room received the threat just after 9 a.m. CT.
In an email to the newsroom, a person said a bomb had been planted in the station and would be detonated four hours after the email was opened.
READ MORE: Over 50 charges for Alexa Emerson in suspicious package cases
The emailer said that they, and not Alexa Emerson, have been responsible for the recent spate of suspicious package calls in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Police Service was contacted and a search of the building did not turn up any explosive devices.
Emerson appeared in provincial court on Tuesday morning after being charged in eight suspicious package calls during March and April.
