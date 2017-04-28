Amanda Totchek maintains innocence in Saskatoon suspicious package cases

Amanda Totchek, also known as Alexa Emerson, continues to maintain her innocence in a series of suspicious packages that were delivered in Saskatoon.

Her new lawyer, Lisa Watson, says she has committed her services to Totchek until the very end.

Totchek, who is currently being held at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre, faces more than 65 charges in connection to the suspicious package scares.

Watson said people should be cautious in rushing to judge Totchek.

“These charges will be tried in a criminal court, the burden of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt and I would just caution people to rash decisions or making rash judgments until we hear all the evidence in a criminal courtroom,” Watson said.

Watson will be Totchek’s third lawyer in a little over two weeks.

Her first attorney, Brian Pfefferle, had to withdraw from the case after he was sent a suspicious package of his own.

Saskatoon police also believe a handful of bomb threats are somehow linked to the case, but will not say why or what evidence they have to suggest the two are related.

Totchek is scheduled to appear in court on May 9 for a half-day bail hearing.

Police continue to try and identify a woman in a video that was sent to several media outlets the day before Totchek turned herself in on April 10.

The woman in the video claims it was her, and not Totchek, who sent the packages.

Authorities have said they don’t believe the woman participated in anything that was criminal in nature but may have information in the cases.