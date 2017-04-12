Woman in video may have information on Saskatoon suspicious packages

Saskatoon police officials are asking for help in identifying a woman in a video recently distributed to media outlets in the city.

Members of the targeted enforcement section believe she is not responsible for any criminal activity but may have relevant information in their ongoing investigation into the recent spate of suspicious packages delivered in Saskatoon.

The woman is believed to be between the ages of 18 and 21, with dark-blond hair and a slight build. She is thought to be in Saskatchewan or the Red Deer or Rocky Mountain House regions of Alberta.

In the video, the woman alleges that Alexa Emerson is not responsible for those packages.

Emerson, who also goes by the name of Amanda Totchek, was charged on Tuesday in eight suspicious packages delivered between March 16 and April 6.

She is also charged in five suspicious packages delivered to Saskatoon businesses in November 2016.

Emerson has pleaded not guilty in those cases and is scheduled to go on trial May 14.

Police officials said they will continue to investigate any new developments.

They have previously said people and businesses should remain vigilant since more packages could be en route and anyone who comes in contact with a suspicious delivery to call 911 immediately.

On Tuesday, Global Saskatoon received an email bomb threat that the sender said was connected to the suspicious packages.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman in the video is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police detachment.