Alexa Emerson turns herself in to Saskatoon police

Alexa Emerson, who was wanted by Saskatoon police in six of the eight recent suspicious package cases in the city, is in custody.

Emerson, who also goes by the name of Amanda Totchek, turned herself into police on Monday morning.

She is now being questioned by investigators and charges are expected to be laid later today.

Police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for Emerson’s arrest on April 7 after suspicious packages were delivered to Buena Vista School, the Saskatoon Cancer Centre, several downtown locations and her attorney’s office between March 16 and 30.

Two other suspicious package cases remain under investigation by police.

Emerson is charged with mischief and uttering threats after five packages containing unknown substances were sent to various Saskatoon businesses last November.

She has pleaded not guilty and is currently scheduled for a four-day trial starting on May 15 on those charges.