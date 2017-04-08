Amanda Totchek wanted in six recent Saskatoon suspicious package cases

Moments after a Canada-wide warrant was issued by for Amanda Totchek in connection to six of the eight most recent suspicious package scares in Saskatoon, her lawyer confirmed she will turn herself into police.

Tochek, also known as Alexa Emerson, is said to be making arrangements to return from Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

READ MORE: The profile of a perpetrator in the wake of suspicious package scares in Saskatoon

According to Brian Pfefferle, his client continues to maintain her innocence and will be turning herself in on just the warrant.

A police investigation continues into the most recent packages delivered to Saskatoon Square and the Saskatoon Inn.

However at this time, Totchek is believed to be behind the packages delivered to Buena Vista School, the Saskatoon Cancer Centre, several downtown locations and her attorney’s office.

“When I phoned Miss Emerson to advise her of the details that I saw in the news release from the police, certainly she was suprised by the contents of that and as a result of the fact that she became aware of the warrant she will be arranging to turn herself in,” Pfefferle said.

“I can’t get into too many details but obviously when you have an investigation of this nature, you look at physical evidence, witness information, previous patterns those all enter into it.”

READ MORE: Suspicious packages can lead to serious charges: Saskatoon police

Pfefferle says he will likely have to withdraw as Totchek’s lawyer given that a package was delivered to his office.

Saskatoon police remain vigilant given that there could be more packages yet to be delivered.

Last fall, police charged Totchek with a series of suspicious packages delivered on Nov. 29 that cost the city nearly $67,000 in resources to respond to those incidents.

Saskatoon Fire Department officials said it cost the department over $75,000 to respond to five suspicious package calls between March 16 and 28.

City Coun. Darren Hill has asked the city solicitor to explore options of seeking restitution if anyone is convicted in any of the cases.