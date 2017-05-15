3 teens charged after Prince Albert, Sask. police chase

Police have three teens in custody after a chase in Prince Albert, Sask. involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

Officers were called to a gas station on Marquis Road on Sunday evening for reports that a vehicle currently there had been involved in several gas and dashes.

Police officials said it also matched the description of a vehicle involved in a chase on Marquis Road that afternoon.

Officers said they called off the chase due to the high rates of speed and concern for public safety.

Responding officers to the evening call set up a containment around the vehicle.

The driver attempted to flee by backing into a patrol vehicle, causing vehicle damage, and then revved the engine, according to police.

Officers approached the vehicle with their guns drawn and ordered the driver to surrender, which he refused to do.

The officers then smashed the driver’s window with a baton and again ordered the driver and passengers to give themselves up.

At that point, three teens left the vehicle and were arrested.

A search of the vehicle turned up a pellet gun.

A 14-year-old boy is facing six charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, assaulting an officer with the intent to resist arrest and stealing gas.

Two other boys, 14 and 15, are facing stolen vehicle and stealing gas charges.

The youths are scheduled to appear Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.