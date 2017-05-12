Canada
May 12, 2017 3:23 pm
Updated: May 12, 2017 3:24 pm

Possible standoff on Saskatchewan First Nation

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Schools on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in hold and secure as police deal with a possible standoff at a nearby home.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News file
A A

Two schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation are in a hold and secure mode as police deal with a possible standoff.

Loon Lake RCMP said they received a call Friday morning that a man allegedly armed with a gun entered a home on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Manitoba’s police watchdog concludes that no charges necessary after standoff in Anola

Police said they believe he is still inside the home and don’t know how many people might be inside.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation School and Ernie Studer School enacted hold-and-secure procedures due to their proximity to the home.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

READ MORE: 9-hour standoff at Dutton home comes to peaceful end

No other details have been released, but police are asking everyone not to post officer or police vehicle locations on social media.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is approximately 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ernie Studer School
hold and secure
Loon Lake RCMP
Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation
Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation School
Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation Standoff
Sask RCMP
Standoff

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News