Possible standoff on Saskatchewan First Nation

Two schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation are in a hold and secure mode as police deal with a possible standoff.

Loon Lake RCMP said they received a call Friday morning that a man allegedly armed with a gun entered a home on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

Police said they believe he is still inside the home and don’t know how many people might be inside.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation School and Ernie Studer School enacted hold-and-secure procedures due to their proximity to the home.

Police are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

No other details have been released, but police are asking everyone not to post officer or police vehicle locations on social media.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is approximately 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.