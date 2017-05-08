Manitoba’s police watchdog concludes that no charges necessary after standoff in Anola

Manitoba’s civilian police watchdog has concluded there are no grounds for charges after an RCMP standoff near Anola, Manitoba left a man dead in January.

“RCMP officers responded appropriately and did everything possible to de-escalate the matter and negotiate a peaceful surrender,” the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said in a news release Monday.

On January 6, Oakbank RCMP received reports of an armed man who had sent a number of “threatening text message to his estranged wife.” The text messages also threatened any officers who were responding to the incident.

RCMP officers responded to the 45-year-old suspect’s home near Anola where they set up containment around the building. A crisis negotiator and an RCMP emergency response team also responded.

Throughout the evening and into the morning of January 7, officers tried to convince the man to surrender but they were unable to, according to the IIU release.

Officers entered the home at 8 a.m. and found the man’s body in a bedroom closet with what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The IIU’s investigation found that officers acted appropriately and “that the man was intent on taking his own life.”