9-hour standoff at Dutton home comes to peaceful end

A domestic incident that turned into a nine-hour standoff has been peacefully resolved in Dutton.

West Region OPP say they were called just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Marsh Line in the town southwest of London.

A man barricaded himself inside the property and negotiators and other specialized members of the OPP remained on scene throughout the night.

Officers say just after 5:30 a.m. Friday the standoff came to an end and a 41-year-old man was taken into custody.

He faces a number of charges related to the case and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning in Elgin County.