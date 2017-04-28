Crime
April 28, 2017 10:51 am
Updated: April 28, 2017 10:53 am

9-hour standoff at Dutton home comes to peaceful end

By Reporter  AM980 News

The OPP says a standoff at a home in Dutton lasted nine hours before a 41-year-old man was taken into custody and charged.

File photo
A A

A domestic incident that turned into a nine-hour standoff has been peacefully resolved in Dutton.

West Region OPP say they were called just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Marsh Line in the town southwest of London.

READ MORE: OPP investigate after body found south of Dutton Tuesday

A man barricaded himself inside the property and negotiators and other specialized members of the OPP remained on scene throughout the night.

Officers say just after 5:30 a.m. Friday the standoff came to an end and a 41-year-old man was taken into custody.

He faces a number of charges related to the case and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning in Elgin County.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News