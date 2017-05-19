Crime
Man charged in lengthy Saskatchewan First Nation standoff

Loon Lake RCMP charge man following a lengthy standoff on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

A man has been charged after a lengthy standoff on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Loon Lake RCMP allege Corey Meesto, 27, entered a home on the reserve on May 12 armed with a gun.

He surrendered to police around eight hours later.

Two nearby schools were placed into a hold and secure mode and arrangements were made to have the students leave safely at the end of the school day.

Meesto, who is from Loon Lake, is facing a number of charges including assaulting a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in Loon Lake provincial court on May 25.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is approximately 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

