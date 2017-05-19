Man charged in lengthy Saskatchewan First Nation standoff

A man has been charged after a lengthy standoff on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Saskatchewan.
Loon Lake RCMP allege Corey Meesto, 27, entered a home on the reserve on May 12 armed with a gun.
READ MORE: One in custody after report of armed man at Saskatchewan First Nation home
He surrendered to police around eight hours later.
Two nearby schools were placed into a hold and secure mode and arrangements were made to have the students leave safely at the end of the school day.
READ MORE: Armed standoff in downtown Moose Jaw
Meesto, who is from Loon Lake, is facing a number of charges including assaulting a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
He is scheduled to appear in Loon Lake provincial court on May 25.
Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is approximately 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.