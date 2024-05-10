Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial of admitted serial killer to hear about search of landfill for remains

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2024 9:30 am
1 min read
Family and friends gather for a vigil to remember Rebecca Contois in Winnipeg on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A judge is expected to hear from an officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of one of four victims of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. View image in full screen
Family and friends gather for a vigil to remember Rebecca Contois in Winnipeg on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A judge is expected to hear from an officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of one of four victims of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A judge is expected to hear from a police officer who led the search of a Winnipeg landfill for the partial remains of a victim of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

Police cordoned off and looked through an area at the Brady Road landfill in the summer of 2022, after some remains of Rebecca Contois were found in dumpsters in Skibicki’s neighbourhood.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings that year of four Indigenous women, including Contois.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg trial hears victims’ clothing, jewelry found in serial killer’s apartment'
Winnipeg trial hears victims’ clothing, jewelry found in serial killer’s apartment

His lawyers have told court that he admits to the killings but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Court has heard that DNA from three of the victims as well as some of their belongings were found in Skibicki’s apartment.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated, with Skibicki a self-proclaimed white supremacist who preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

Click to play video: 'Jeremy Skibicki trial: Court hears accused serial killer’s confession to police'
Jeremy Skibicki trial: Court hears accused serial killer’s confession to police
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices