Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Court to hear about search for remains as Winnipeg murder trial enters 2nd day

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 9, 2024 9:01 am
1 min read
Families and supporters of four slain women enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Tuesday. A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony Thursday about the search for the remains of his four victims. View image in full screen
Families and supporters of four slain women enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Tuesday. A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony Thursday about the search for the remains of his four victims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony Thursday about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.

Skibicki is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the slayings of four women in early 2022.

He has admitted to the killings, but the trial now centres around the argument from his lawyers that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Click to play video: 'Jeremy Skibicki trial: Court hears accused serial killer’s confession to police'
Jeremy Skibicki trial: Court hears accused serial killer’s confession to police

Crown prosecutors allege Skibicki targeted vulnerable Indigenous women at homeless shelters in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

They say he assaulted the four victims at his home before killing them and disposing of their bodies.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

An officer who helped search for the remains of one of the victims is expected to testify Thursday.

Skibicki is charged in the deaths of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

The remains of Contois were found in a dumpster and at a landfill.

The remains of Harris and Myran are believed to be in a different landfill.

Police have said it’s not known where the remains of Buffalo Woman are located.

Click to play video: '‘As though they were garbage’: Trial hears serial killer targeted Indigenous women'
‘As though they were garbage’: Trial hears serial killer targeted Indigenous women
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices