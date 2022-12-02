Jeremy Skibicki 1st-degree murder case to head straight to trial

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the death of four Indigenous women is expected to be directly indicted in a Manitoba court Friday afternoon.

Justice officials confirm to Global News that Jeremy Skibicki will not face any preliminary hearings and instead his case will now proceed directly to trial.

Skibicki, 35, was charged with first-degree murder after the remains of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building in the 200 block of Edison Avenue May 16.

Contois lived in Winnipeg but was a member of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River.

At the time of the arrest, police said further victims were possible, and an ongoing investigation led officers to also search at the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg. Police later said more of Contois’s remains were found at the site.

On Thursday police announced new first-degree murder charges against the 35-year-old in connection with the deaths of three more women.

The identified victims include Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26. Both women lived in Winnipeg and were members of Long Plain First Nation.

Police said another victim has yet to be identified.

The bodies of those three women haven’t been recovered, but Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said police have enough evidence to charge him with their deaths.

Insp. Shawn Pike said DNA helped in their investigation, but refused to go into specifics.

A direct indictment is not common with murder charges.

Manitoba Department of Justice Prosecutions policy states that “normally a preliminary inquiry should be held and a direct indictment should not be considered unless exceptional circumstances exist that outweigh the benefits of holding a preliminary inquiry.”

According to the policy, “overriding the right to a preliminary inquiry by preferring direct indictment is an extraordinary step.”

Under the current policy, the Crown can press for direct indictment if:

There is danger of harm, trauma or intimidation to witnesses or their families.

Reasonable basis to believe that witnesses will attempt to subvert court process.

The age or health of victims and witnesses is factor.

A lengthy court process creates a substantial inconvenience to witnesses.

The need to protect ongoing police work.

Skibicki is expected to appear in person Friday afternoon. He has not yet entered a plea in any of the four cases.