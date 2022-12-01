Man arrested in Rebecca Contois murder charged with 3 more homicides: Winnipeg police

A man charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Winnipeg garbage bin has been charged in three further homicides, police say.
Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, was charged with first-degree murder after the remains of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois were found near an apartment building in a back lane in the 200 block of Edison Avenue May 16.
At the time of the arrest, police said further victims were possible, and an ongoing investigation had led officers to also search at the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg.
On Thursday police said “additional victims have now been identified” and Skibicki has been charged with “three additional murders.”
Police haven’t released any further information about the victims.
Chief Danny Smyth is expected to say more at a 2 p.m. press conference.
The chief will be joined by Insp. Shawn Pike from the major crimes division and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.
Global News will stream the event live in this story.
More to come.
