Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested in Rebecca Contois murder charged with 3 more homicides: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 1, 2022 2:39 pm
Click to play video: ''
Chief Danny Smyth will provide an update regarding an ongoing homicide investigation with additional victims who have now been identified.

A man charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Winnipeg garbage bin has been charged in three further homicides, police say.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, was charged with first-degree murder after the remains of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois were found near an apartment building in a back lane in the 200 block of Edison Avenue May 16.

Read more: Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible

At the time of the arrest, police said further victims were possible, and an ongoing investigation had led officers to also search at the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg.

On Thursday police said “additional victims have now been identified” and Skibicki has been charged with “three additional murders.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim'
Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim

Police haven’t released any further information about the victims.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Chief Danny Smyth is expected to say more at a 2 p.m. press conference.

Read more: Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim

The chief will be joined by Insp. Shawn Pike from the major crimes division and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Remains found in Winnipeg landfill confirmed to be 24-year-old murder victim, police say'
Remains found in Winnipeg landfill confirmed to be 24-year-old murder victim, police say
HomicideWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeScott GillinghamDanny SmythRebecca ContoisJeremy Anthony Michael SkibickiShawn Pike
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers