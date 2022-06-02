Menu

Crime

Search for remains of Winnipeg homicide victim starts at landfill: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 5:31 pm
A photo of Rebecca Contois, 24, provided by family. Police say Contois was found dead near an apartment on Edison Avenue May 16. On Thursday police said a further search for her remains have gotten underway at the Brady Road landfill. View image in full screen
A photo of Rebecca Contois, 24, provided by family. Police say Contois was found dead near an apartment on Edison Avenue May 16. On Thursday police said a further search for her remains have gotten underway at the Brady Road landfill. Supplied

Winnipeg police have started a search for homicide victim Rebecca Contois at the Brady Road landfill.

The 24-year-old’s partial remains were found near an apartment block in the 200 block of Edison Avenue May 16. Global News saw officers investigating near a garbage bin at the scene that morning.

Read more: Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible

Three days later, police said Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, had been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Contois’ death.

Homicide investigators have not ruled out the possibility of additional victims.

Click to play video: 'Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim' Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim
Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim – May 19, 2022

On Thursday, police said a search for Contois’ remains at the landfill has gotten underway after poor weather and preparation of the site delayed earlier plans for the search.

Police say 10 officers are involved in the search, each fitted with respirators, methane detection equipment and other protective gear to guard against the hazards of searching in a landfill.

Trending Stories

Read more: Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim

They say an area of the landfill where investigators think Contois’ remains may be has been secured, and there’s been no further dumping at the site.

Police say a Sacred Fire was lit at the search site Monday and tobacco was passed to a Grandmother, who did a ceremony in honour of Contois, her family and loved ones, as well as the officers involved.

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible' Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible
Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible – May 19, 2022

Police have said Contois and Skibicki were previously known to each other.

A family friend told Global News Contois leaves behind a daughter.

Read more: Homicide victims’ families unprepared for emotional toll, Winnipeg organization says

Contois had been active in the community with various Indigenous street-watch programs, a family spokesperson said, including helping to find Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

He described Rebecca as a well-known and loved woman in the community.

— with files from Global’s Michelle Karlenzig

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in Edison Avenue homicide, may be more victims: police' Arrest made in Edison Avenue homicide, may be more victims: police
Arrest made in Edison Avenue homicide, may be more victims: police – May 19, 2022
