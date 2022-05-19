Arrest made in Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman was found dead near an Edison Avenue apartment earlier this week, and investigators warn their may be more victims.

Police were called to the 200 block of Edison Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday for the reports of what they’ve previously called “suspicious circumstances.”

At a press conference Thursday police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver identified the victim as Rebecca Contois, 24.

He said her partial remains were found near an apartment building. Global News saw officers at the scene investigating near a garbage bin.

Carver said an ongoing investigation has since led officers to also search at the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg.

He said circumstances in the case have led homicide investigators to suspect there may be more victims, but didn’t expand on why, or say how many more victims there may be.

On Wednesday police arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki. He has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in police custody.

Carver said officers have executed a search warrant at the accused’s home, which he said is in the area of where Contois’ body was found.

Police are asking those with surveillance cameras in the area to check their tapes for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information or who may have heard or seen anything unusual is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

