Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim

Dozens of family members, friends, and neighbours braved the rain and gathered to remember Rebecca Contois Thursday night.

A vigil was held on Edison Avenue, near where the 24-year-old’s remains were found on Monday.

Family spokesperson Darryl Contois says the community has stepped up to show support.

“They (the family) has to go and face those lonely days without her,” said Contois.

Contois has been active in the community with various Indigenous street-watch programs, helping find Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

He described Rebecca as a well-known and loved woman in the community.

“It’s sad she got messed up with the wrong people,” he said. “She was a very kind person.”

Contois says they’re happy with the way the Winnipeg Police Service has handled the investigation so far.

On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki and charged him with first-degree murder. Police say Contois and Skibicki were previously known to each other.

An ongoing investigation has led officers to also search the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg and police say circumstances in the case have led homicide investigators to suspect there may be more victims.

-with files from Shane Gibson

