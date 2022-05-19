Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 11:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim' Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim
Dozens of family members, friends, and neighbours braved the rain and gathered to remember Rebecca Contois Thursday night.

Dozens of family members, friends, and neighbours braved the rain and gathered to remember Rebecca Contois Thursday night.

A vigil was held on Edison Avenue, near where the 24-year-old’s remains were found on Monday.

Family spokesperson Darryl Contois says the community has stepped up to show support.

“They (the family) has to go and face those lonely days without her,” said Contois.

READ MORE: Arrest made in “grisly” Edison Avenue homicide

Contois has been active in the community with various Indigenous street-watch programs, helping find Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim - image View image in full screen
Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim - image View image in full screen

He described Rebecca as a well-known and loved woman in the community.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s sad she got messed up with the wrong people,” he said. “She was a very kind person.”

Contois says they’re happy with the way the Winnipeg Police Service has handled the investigation so far.

Family, friends hold vigil for 24-year-old homicide victim - image View image in full screen

On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki and charged him with first-degree murder.  Police say Contois and Skibicki were previously known to each other.

An ongoing investigation has led officers to also search the Brady Road landfill in Winnipeg and police say circumstances in the case have led homicide investigators to suspect there may be more victims.

 -with files from Shane Gibson

Click to play video: 'Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible' Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible
Arrest made in ‘grisly’ Edison Avenue homicide, Winnipeg police say more victims possible
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagHomicide tagVigil tagEdison Avenue tagRebecca Contois tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers