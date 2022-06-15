Menu

Crime

Winnipeg homicide investigation uncovers human remains at Brady Road landfill

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 15, 2022 11:04 am
Click to play video: ''
Winnipeg police provide update on landfill search.

Winnipeg police confirmed Wednesday that they have discovered partial human remains at the Brady Road landfill.

The remains, police said, are related to the investigation of the homicide of Rebecca Contois.

Contois’ partial remains were found near an Edison Avenue apartment block in mid-May, leading to the arrest of 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Sibicki, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: Search for remains of Winnipeg homicide victim starts at landfill: police

At the time, homicide investigators said they hadn’t ruled out the possibility of additional victims.

Police began searching the landfill June 2, with 10 officers involved in the operation, each wearing respirators, methane detection equipment and other protective gear.

Police said Wednesday they’re holding the scene at the landfill pending an autopsy of the remains.

No additional charges have been laid as a result of the landfill discovery.

Click to play video: 'Human remains found at Brady Landfill' Human remains found at Brady Landfill
Human remains found at Brady Landfill
