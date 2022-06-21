Menu

Crime

Remains found in Winnipeg landfill confirmed to be 24-year-old murder victim, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 5:02 pm
The human remains were found as part of an investigation into the killing of Rebecca Contois, 24.
The human remains were found as part of an investigation into the killing of Rebecca Contois, 24. Supplied

Winnipeg police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility on June 14 are those of homicide victim Rebecca Contois, 24.

Contois’ partial remains were found in mid-May near an Edison Avenue apartment block, which led to the arrest of Jeremy Anthony Michael Sibicki, 35, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Read more: Winnipeg homicide investigation uncovers human remains at Brady Road landfill

Police began searching the landfill June 2, in an operation that involved 10 officers decked out in protective gear, including respirators and methane detection equipment.

A large section of the landfill was sectioned off with no further dumping while the search took place.

Police said Contois’ family has been notified, and the homicide unit continues to investigate.

