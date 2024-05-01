Menu

Crime

Lawyers for man accused of killing 4 women to argue he’s not criminally responsible

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Lawyers for a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women say they plan to argue Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible because he is mentally ill.
Lawyers for a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women say they plan to argue Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible because he is mentally ill. The Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building is shown in downtown Winnipeg, Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump
Lawyers for a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women say they plan to argue he is not criminally responsible because he is mentally ill.

The lawyers for Jeremy Skibicki made the statement in court — before a jury is brought in next week to start hearing evidence.

The defence is seeking to have the high-profile case heard by a judge alone instead of the jury, arguing the objectivity of jurors could be affected by pretrial publicity.

The arguments in court are not under a publication ban.

Skibicki has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman.

Story continues below advertisement

The partial remains of Contois were found in a garbage bin and at a city-run landfill in 2022. Police have said they believe the remains of Harris and Myran are at a different, privately owned landfill outside the city.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The location of the unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman, is unknown.

