Armed standoff in downtown Moose Jaw

There were tense moments in downtown Moose Jaw, Sask., on Easter Sunday, as a man was in an armed standoff with Moose Jaw police.

It happened on Main Street North and Manitoba Street, where the man was pointing what looked like a handgun at people.

When authorities arrived, he turned his gun on the police. It was determined the gun was a BB gun, and the suspect was eventually arrested.

Three cars were involved in an accident, as people attempted to retreat the gun-wielding man.

The man is currently in custody facing several weapons-related charges. At this time, it’s unknown what caused the man to brandish the weapon on the street.

No one was injured, and police are still investigating the incident.