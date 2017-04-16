Crime
April 16, 2017 8:06 pm
Updated: April 16, 2017 8:22 pm

Armed standoff in downtown Moose Jaw

A man was taken into custody after he was seen pointing what looked like a handgun at people at Main Street North and Manitoba Street, in Moose Jaw, Sask.

There were tense moments in downtown Moose Jaw, Sask., on Easter Sunday, as a man was in an armed standoff with Moose Jaw police.

It happened on Main Street North and Manitoba Street, where the man was pointing what looked like a handgun at people.

When authorities arrived, he turned his gun on the police. It was determined the gun was a BB gun, and the suspect was eventually arrested.

Three cars were involved in an accident, as people attempted to retreat the gun-wielding man.

The man is currently in custody facing several weapons-related charges. At this time, it’s unknown what caused the man to brandish the weapon on the street.

No one was injured, and police are still investigating the incident.

 

 

 

Global News