Stolen vehicles, guns seized in Brandon, Man., 2 Saskatoon men charged

Two Saskatoon men are facing numerous charges after a confrontation in Brandon, Man., on Thursday that included a police officer being dragged by a stolen SUV.

It started when police received a call on Wednesday that a man was punching a woman in a SUV.

READ MORE: Police capture 2 suspects after high speed helicopter chase in Ontario

Witnesses told police the man was driving a black Audi SUV with a Saskatchewan license plate and may have been armed with a handgun.

Officers located the SUV early Thursday morning in a hotel parking lot.

A records check determined the 31-year-old man had a lengthy and violent criminal record, and was supposed to be keeping a daily curfew at a home in Saskatoon.

When the man and a woman finally left the hotel early in the afternoon, police tried to stop him.

That’s when the officer was dragged a short distance as the driver tried to elude police. The officer was not injured.

READ MORE: Halton police cruisers collide, officer injured during high-speed chase in Burlington

The chase ended when the SUV crashed in the rail yard under the 1st Street Bridge.

The woman was arrested while the man fled on foot.

A search turned up the man hiding in a shed in the back of a nearby home.

The SUV was found to have been reported stolen in Saskatoon.

After his arrest, police raided a home.

A second 31-year-old man from Saskatoon was arrested and police said they seized a number of guns and a red Dodge truck reported stolen from Prince Albert, Sask.

Both men and the woman are expected to appear in a Brandon courtroom on Friday.