Stolen vehicles, guns seized in Brandon, Man., 2 Saskatoon men charged
Two Saskatoon men are facing numerous charges after a confrontation in Brandon, Man., on Thursday that included a police officer being dragged by a stolen SUV.
It started when police received a call on Wednesday that a man was punching a woman in a SUV.
Witnesses told police the man was driving a black Audi SUV with a Saskatchewan license plate and may have been armed with a handgun.
Officers located the SUV early Thursday morning in a hotel parking lot.
A records check determined the 31-year-old man had a lengthy and violent criminal record, and was supposed to be keeping a daily curfew at a home in Saskatoon.
When the man and a woman finally left the hotel early in the afternoon, police tried to stop him.
That’s when the officer was dragged a short distance as the driver tried to elude police. The officer was not injured.
The chase ended when the SUV crashed in the rail yard under the 1st Street Bridge.
The woman was arrested while the man fled on foot.
A search turned up the man hiding in a shed in the back of a nearby home.
The SUV was found to have been reported stolen in Saskatoon.
After his arrest, police raided a home.
A second 31-year-old man from Saskatoon was arrested and police said they seized a number of guns and a red Dodge truck reported stolen from Prince Albert, Sask.
Both men and the woman are expected to appear in a Brandon courtroom on Friday.
