Halton police cruisers collide, officer injured during high-speed chase in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Ont. – A Halton Region police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a high-speed pursuit in Burlington, Ont., late Tuesday.

Police say they tried to stop a Chevrolet pickup truck just before midnight at Walkers Line and Mainway, but the driver continued onto the eastbound Queen Elizabeth Way.

Police gave chase, but called off the pursuit when speeds hit 140 kilometres per hour.

Two cruisers collided during the chase, sending one officer to hospital.

The pickup truck was later seen on fire in south Burlington, but the suspects had fled, and police believe they then stole a blue 2002 GMC Savannah van.

Police are looking for three suspects last seen heading west on Highway 403 in Hamilton.