WATCH: Police capture 2 suspects after high speed helicopter chase in Ontario

Police released dramatic video footage of a high speed pursuit involving two suspects in Whitby, Ont., after a car was seen speeding through traffic and narrowly missing several collisions.

Durham Regional Police responded to a break-and-enter around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at a Scotiabank on Victoria Street.

A police helicopter, known as Air1, was in the area and spotted the suspect vehicle driving away from the bank.

READ MORE: Police helicopter helps capture 4 suspects after violent armed home invasion in Ontario

Officers on the ground coordinated with the helicopter, but police said the vehicle refused to stop and was located abandoned nearby.

The helicopter managed to track the suspects after police said they fled on foot from the vehicle. Officers arrested one suspect while a K9 unit tracked the other suspect down nearby.

Kristoffer Stevenson, 41, of London, Ont., and Robert Lemieux, 53, of Melbourne, Ont., face a combined 21 charges including break and enter with intent, mischief over $5,000, possession of break-in tools and disguise with intent. Both were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Peacocke of the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).