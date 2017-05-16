Armed robber makes off with cash and beer in Tisdale, Sask.

The RCMP are investigating an armed robbery in Tisdale, Sask. where a man, wielding a knife, entered the Bee Hive Hotel and allegedly demanded cash.

It happened on Tuesday at around 9:40 a.m.

The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash and a 24-can case of Pilsner beer, and headed towards downtown on 100th Street, according to the police report.

The suspect is described as male, Caucasian, six-feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket with a dark coloured hood.

RCMP say the matter is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tisdale RCMP at 306-878-3810 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).