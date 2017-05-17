Man beaten by unknown attackers inside Saskatoon home

Saskatoon police are searching for two men after a report of unlawful confinement and aggravated assault on Tuesday.

At around 12 p.m. CT, police were called to Royal University Hospital where an injured man was seeking treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old man told investigators he was walking past a home when he was called over, taken inside and beaten by unknown attackers. He later escaped and sought medical attention.

Further investigation led officers to home at Avenue G South and 17th Street West where several occupants were removed from the residence. A 23-year-old man was taken into custody.

Police officials said warrants have been requested for two other men, ages 33 and 36, who have yet to be located. Their names have not been released.

Members of the targeted enforcement unit are investigating.