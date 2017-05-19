Stolen Saskatoon taxi crashes into fence

Two women are alleged to have stolen a taxi early Thursday morning and then crashing it into a fence in an effort to evade Saskatoon police.

The cab driver told officers that two women got into his cab at around 4 a.m. CT in the area of Clarence Avenue and Taylor Street East.

READ MORE: Police dog puts bite on man after Saskatoon police chase

He said one woman showed him a knife and told him to get out of the car.

They then drove away.

Officers spotted the taxi near Laurentian Drive a few minutes later.

The driver refused to stop, drove into Lakeview Park and hit a fence.

The two women then tried run away but were caught and arrested.

READ MORE: Expect increased police patrols and check-stops in Sask. this May long weekend

A 31-year-old woman is charged with robbery, dangerous driving, evading police, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and breach of probation.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The cab driver was not injured in the robbery.