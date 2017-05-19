Stolen Saskatoon taxi crashes into fence

Two women are alleged to have stolen a taxi early Thursday morning and then crashing it into a fence in an effort to evade Saskatoon police.
The cab driver told officers that two women got into his cab at around 4 a.m. CT in the area of Clarence Avenue and Taylor Street East.
He said one woman showed him a knife and told him to get out of the car.
They then drove away.
Officers spotted the taxi near Laurentian Drive a few minutes later.
The driver refused to stop, drove into Lakeview Park and hit a fence.
The two women then tried run away but were caught and arrested.
A 31-year-old woman is charged with robbery, dangerous driving, evading police, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and breach of probation.
A 26-year-old woman is charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
The cab driver was not injured in the robbery.
