May 19, 2017
Stolen Saskatoon taxi crashes into fence

Alleged driver of stolen taxi crashes into fence while trying to avoid being captured by Saskatoon police.

Two women are alleged to have stolen a taxi early Thursday morning and then crashing it into a fence in an effort to evade Saskatoon police.

The cab driver told officers that two women got into his cab at around 4 a.m. CT in the area of Clarence Avenue and Taylor Street East.

He said one woman showed him a knife and told him to get out of the car.

They then drove away.

Officers spotted the taxi near Laurentian Drive a few minutes later.

The driver refused to stop, drove into Lakeview Park and hit a fence.

The two women then tried run away but were caught and arrested.

A 31-year-old woman is charged with robbery, dangerous driving, evading police, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and breach of probation.

A 26-year-old woman is charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The cab driver was not injured in the robbery.

