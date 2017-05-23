Busy May long weekend for Prince Albert, Sask. police

Prince Albert police officials said it was a busy May long weekend.

Officers in the northern Saskatchewan city responded to 382 calls and arrested 71 people.

They also pulled over 340 vehicles to check for impaired drivers.

One driver was charged after an officer pulled over a vehicle late Saturday evening after they saw it being driven erratically and with the tail lights off on 2nd Avenue West.

The driver was arrested after the officer detected a strong alcohol odour and the appearance of the driver being under the influence.

The 35-year-old driver failed a breathalyzer test and was charged with impaired driving and exceeding .08.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on May 25 in Prince Albert provincial court.

Another 17 tickets were handed out for alcohol offences.

Police officials said the top three calls over the Victoria Day long weekend were for intoxicated peoples, disturbances and report impaired driving (RID).