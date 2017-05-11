Shattered lives: SGI video campaign drives home the impact of impaired driving

SGI hopes a new video campaign drives home the void left behind when a loved one is killed by an impaired driver.

The emotionally-charged video features 12 people from Saskatchewan who were killed by a drunk driver.

In the past decade, over 600 people have been killed, and more than 4,000 injured, in impaired driving collisions.

Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI, said too many lives have been shattered by those who make the decision to drink and drive.

“I want to thank the families who came forward and agreed to share their stories,” Hargrave said in a statement.

“Their goal – our goal – is that this campaign prevents others from experiencing the pain of losing a loved one because of someone’s decision to drive impaired.

“Too many lives have been lost and too many families have been torn apart due to impaired driving. It has to stop.”

The campaign feature Sarah Wensley and her friend James Paul (JP) Haughey.

The two 17-year-olds were killed on May 5, 2014 when the car they were in was hit by an impaired driver in a stolen truck who was fleeing from police.

The severity of the crash embedded the car into the side of a building.

“There is an emptiness or void in my soul and in my heart that will never be filled,” Sarah’s father Dave said.

“I lost my best friend.”

“By sharing Sarah’s story, hopefully we can prevent other families from having to go through this nightmare.”

The video also features the Van de Vorst family, a family of four who were killed on Jan. 3, 2016 when they were broadsided by a drunk driver on the outskirts of Saskatoon.

The campaign will run until June 16 and includes television spots, radio, theatre, billboard and online advertising.

Saskatchewan toughened its impaired driving laws this year.

New measures include a three-day vehicle seizure for experience drivers with a blood alcohol level over .04 and zero tolerance for drivers 21 years and younger and for new drivers.