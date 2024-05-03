Toronto police release image of suspect after man found dead in residential unit

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released an image of a man they say is wanted in a Toronto homicide investigation.

Toronto police said they were called to an address near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue before midday on April 24.

Officers at the address found a man dead inside a residential unit with signs of trauma on his body, they said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim was previously identified as 40-year-old Mohamed “Mo” Abdalla Mohamed, also known as Mohamed Awad.

Jason Chambers — a 30-year-old man from Toronto — has been identified as the suspect. Police said he faces a charge of second-degree murder and released an image on Friday.