Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police release image of suspect after man found dead in residential unit

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 7:27 pm
1 min read
Jason Chambers, 30, of Toronto is wanted on a second-degree murder charge.
Jason Chambers, 30, of Toronto is wanted on a second-degree murder charge. TPS/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have released an image of a man they say is wanted in a Toronto homicide investigation.

Toronto police said they were called to an address near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue before midday on April 24.

Officers at the address found a man dead inside a residential unit with signs of trauma on his body, they said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The victim was previously identified as 40-year-old Mohamed “Mo” Abdalla Mohamed, also known as Mohamed Awad.

Jason Chambers — a 30-year-old man from Toronto — has been identified as the suspect. Police said he faces a charge of second-degree murder and released an image on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police homicide squad investigating after man allegedly pushed off balcony to death'
Toronto Police homicide squad investigating after man allegedly pushed off balcony to death
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices