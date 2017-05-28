Northern Saskatchewan police find wanted man hiding in cellar

La Ronge RCMP said a wanted man was found in northern Saskatchewan, thanks to multiple tips from members of the public.

At around 1:45 a.m. CT on Saturday, police were advised that Sidney Ratt was hiding at a home on the Lac La Ronge First Nation.

Mounties obtained a warrant to enter the house, and officers located the 18-year-old La Ronge man hiding in a cellar. He was taken into custody without incident.

Ratt is facing charges of possession of a firearm contrary to a judge’s order, possession of a prohibited weapon, robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief and four counts of assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in La Ronge provincial court on Monday.

RCMP officials are thanking the public for their assistance in apprehending Ratt.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.