Man gets life sentence for murder of Troy Napope

Two years after Troy Napope’s disappearance, one man has pleaded guilty in connection to the death.

Skylar Patrick Bird was originally charged with first-degree murder in March 2016, but the Crown filed a new indictment, downgrading it to second-degree murder.

On Thursday, Bird was sentenced in Prince Albert Court of Queen’s Bench to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for ten years.

Napope was last seen in May 2015 in Prince Albert, Sask,. where police believed he had attended a house party.

His burned-out car was discovered soon afterward.

Eleven months passed before police found Napope’s remains in a slough west of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert.

Another man, Braidy Vermette, is charged with first-degree murder related to Napope’s death.

In March 2016, Vermette escaped custody while he was being taken to hospital for a self-inflicted wound.

He was apprehended the following week.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice called it a pre-meditated escape, including inmates on Vemette’s unit and people on the outside.

Police say Vermette, Bird and Napope were known to each other.

Vermette’s preliminary hearing is set to begin June 14.