Thieves steal $50K of items from farmyard shop near Wilkie, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in solving a theft that occurred at a farm near Wilkie earlier this week.

At around 2:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, suspects entered a shop in the farmyard.

Numerous items were taken including a camouflage 2013 Polaris Ranger UTV, an ATV, tools, chains, tow straps, as well as a set of wheels and rims.

Police officials said the approximate value of items stolen is $50,000.

A white Ford truck was found stuck near the scene of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.