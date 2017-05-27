Crime
May 27, 2017 3:21 pm
Updated: May 27, 2017 3:28 pm

Thieves steal $50K of items from farmyard shop near Wilkie, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole approximately $50,000 in items from a farmyard near Wilkie, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in solving a theft that occurred at a farm near Wilkie earlier this week.

At around 2:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, suspects entered a shop in the farmyard.

Numerous items were taken including a camouflage 2013 Polaris Ranger UTV, an ATV, tools, chains, tow straps, as well as a set of wheels and rims.

Police officials said the approximate value of items stolen is $50,000.

Thieves-Entering–Shop=wilkie-rcmp

RCMP released this photo of the thieves entering the shop.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Thieves-stealing-from-Shop-wilkie-RCMP

RCMP released this photo of the thieves.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
stolen-ranger-UTV-wilkie-RCMP

RCMP released this photo of a UTV, which is the same model stolen from the shop.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A white Ford truck was found stuck near the scene of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

