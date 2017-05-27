Thieves steal $50K of items from farmyard shop near Wilkie, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in solving a theft that occurred at a farm near Wilkie earlier this week.
At around 2:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, suspects entered a shop in the farmyard.
READ MORE: Kindersley, Sask. travel agency owner charged with fraud
Numerous items were taken including a camouflage 2013 Polaris Ranger UTV, an ATV, tools, chains, tow straps, as well as a set of wheels and rims.
Police officials said the approximate value of items stolen is $50,000.
READ MORE: RCMP investigate bank robbery in small southwest Sask. community
A white Ford truck was found stuck near the scene of the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.