RCMP investigate bank robbery in small southwest Sask. community

Ponteix RCMP responded to a robbery at a financial institution in the small community of Glentworth, SK., Wednesday morning.

The call came around 9:45 a.m., according to early reports, a lone male allegedly entered the institution with a firearm. The masked man then demanded money.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading south down Main Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, stocky build, unshaven, and in his late 40s or early 50s. He was wearing a black toque and camouflage jacket.

The Ponteix RCMP remain on the scene.

Glentworth is 244 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ponteix RCMP at 306-625-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-333-8477 (TIPS).