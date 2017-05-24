Kindersley, Sask. travel agency owner charged with fraud

The owner of a Kindersley travel agency has been charged with fraud.

Leslie Glauser, 46, who owned T & T Travel in the western Saskatchewan community, was charged after police received over 250 complaints.

“This 16 month investigation was lengthy, in part, due to the more than 250 complaints received from members of the public in relation to this file,” Sgt. Colleen Lyons, from the RCMP federal serious and organized crime unit north, said in a statement.

“We appreciate the patience shown by victims as we completed the investigation and laid one all-encompassing charge. All aspects of the investigation will be presented as evidence in court.”

Kindersley RCMP started receiving complaints in January 2016 after people booking trips through the travel agency said they never received tickets to their destination.

Some people said they were out as much as $20,000.

Glauser has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and will appear in Kindersley provincial court on July 4.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.