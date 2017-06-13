Prince Albert police dog tracks down alleged vehicle thief

The driver of a stolen vehicle was arrested this past weekend in Prince Albert, Sask., with the help of a police dog.

Officers were called to a possible stolen vehicle in Cornerstone district at around 7:35 p.m. CT on June 11.

Prince Albert police officers said they followed the vehicle, which turned left on a red light and drove away at high speeds. The officers did not chase the stolen due to public safety concerns.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the 1400-block of 1st Street East.

Officers ran the licence plate and found the vehicle had been stolen.

A containment was then set up of the area of 13th Avenue East and 2nd Street East. The driver of the vehicle was found and arrested with the help of police dog.

No other passengers in the stolen vehicle were located.

The 31-year-old Prince Albert woman was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle exceeding $5,000 and breaches of three prior court orders.