Sawed-off shotgun seized during Prince Albert, Sask. traffic stop

A sawed-off shotgun was seized by police officers in Prince Albert, Sask. during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The traffic stop happened just after 2 a.m. CT in the 300-block of River Street East.

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. police Taser teen fleeing from stolen vehicle

While the officer talking to the four people in the vehicle, he recognized one had an outstanding warrant and arrested him.

During the arrest, the officer said he saw a green bat, a dumbbell bar wrapped with tape and a mask with goggles on the floor of the vehicle.

Backup officers were called in to help search the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man who tried to evade Saskatoon police facing number of charges

During the search, a sawed-off shotgun was found on a second passenger. Officers said they found shotgun shells in his pocket and he had a leg strap loaded with shotgun shells.

More ammunition was found in two backpacks along with a mask.

A 33-year-old man is facing seven firearm-related charges while a 24-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and breach of a probation order.

Both are scheduled to make their first appearance on Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.