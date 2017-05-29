Crime
Prince Albert, Sask. police Taser teen fleeing from stolen vehicle

Police officers in Prince Albert, Sask., said they had to Taser a teen who refused to listen to them while fleeing from a stolen vehicle.

Police were first alerted by the owner on Sunday morning that the vehicle had been stolen sometime overnight.

Patrol officers spotted the vehicle at around 3 p.m. CT that afternoon in the area of 15 Street and 4th Avenue West.

The driver refused to stop for officers and a chase ensued. It was quickly called off due to the high speeds and concerns for public safety.

The vehicle was located a short time later with a flat tire in the 600-block of 28 Street West.

Five people fled the vehicle on foot.

Three girls, 14, 15 and 16, and a man were arrested with incident.

A 16-year-old boy was found by officers hiding behind a fence in the area. Officers said he refused to listen to them. A Taser was then successfully deployed as there were concerns for officer safety.

He was taken into custody and is charged with resisting arrest.

A search of the vehicle turned up an axe on the floor board of the front passenger seat.

All five are charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The 20-year-old man is also charged with evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

They were all scheduled to appear on Monday in Prince Albert provincial court.

