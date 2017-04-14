Regina police officer uses Taser in domestic call

A Regina man is in custody and facing a number of charges after resisting police and being tasered.

It happened at around 3:17 p.m. on Thursday, when police responded to a domestic-related call at a home in the 600-block of Wascana Street.

When they arrived, they learned a 29-year-old man allegedly assaulted a woman, and he was arrestable for assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and had outstanding warrants.

The man barricaded himself in a room, and said he was going to harm himself with a knife.

Police say they pushed the door open when the man became resistant and violent towards police. An officer discharged his Taser and took the man into custody without incident.

The suspect was not injured during the incident, but he was assessed at the hospital. He was later taken to RPS detention and charged.

Barry Apooch is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

He is expected to be in court later this month.

The use of the Taser has been documented and will be reviewed by a Use of Force Committee.