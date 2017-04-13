Prince Albert, Sask. police Taser man known to be violent

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., had to Taser a man who threatened to take his own life.

Officers had been called to a home in the 1100-block of 13 Street West at around 10:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday for a report of an intoxicated man.

He was known to police to be violent.

Officers questioned the man when they arrived and found the man was drinking, violating the conditions of his release.

When they tried to arrest the man, he went to a bedroom where the officers thought he was retrieving a jacket.

He instead pulled a small knife from a dresser and threatened to kill himself.

Two officers said they fired their Tasers to subdue the man for his own safety and those in the house.

The 31-year-old Prince Albert man was arrested when other officers arrived at the house.

He is charged with carrying a knife for a purpose dangerous to the public and utter threats to cause death.

His name has not been released.

He is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Thursday.