46-year-old man charged after Regina police use taser

Regina police have charged a 46-year-old man after officers used a taser Monday.

At around 11:30 p.m., police were involved in a foot pursuit in the 2200 block of Halifax Street after a male suspect fled from a vehicle there.

The man had previously evaded police when they tried to stop his vehicle.

The man ran back to his vehicle and attempted to drive away. Police said that is when officers tased the man to arrest him.

Police said Tuesday the man was behaving in a threatening manner, attempting to flee and disobeying police commands.

Dejan Vuckovic, 46, of Regina is facing 18 charges, including one count of flight while pursued by a police officer, eleven firearm charges and two drug-related charges.