Regina police taser man after fleeing

Regina police had to taser a man after he was behaving in a threatening way, attempting to flee and disobeying police commands on Monday.

At around 11:37 p.m. police were involved in a foot pursuit in the 2200 block of Halifax Street after a male suspect fled from a vehicle there. The man had previously evaded police when they tried to stop his vehicle.

The man ran back to his vehicle and attempted to drive away; that is when police tased the man to arrest him.

Dejan Vuckovic, 46, of Regina is facing driving, firearms and drug charges.

Vuckovic will make his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.