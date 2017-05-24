Crime
May 24, 2017 1:34 pm
Updated: May 24, 2017 1:35 pm

Taser used on man in Saskatoon following grocery store theft

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police officers had to Taser a man they said would not listen to them following a theft from a grocery store.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police officers said they had to Taser a man Tuesday morning.

Officers were initially called to a grocery store in the 2400-block of 22nd Street West where a man was spotted stealing items.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. police Taser man known to be violent

A staff member was assaulted by the man as he was confronted leaving the store.

He then fled on foot and was located by officers in the 300-block of Avenue W North.

As they approached him, officers said the man pulled out a pair of scissors and a needle and placed them on his neck.

The Taser was deployed when the man would not listen to officers and before he could harm himself.

READ MORE: Regina police officer uses Taser in domestic call

The 44-year-old man was arrested and then taken to hospital.

He is charged with attempted theft, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.

The Taser deployment will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
22nd Street West
22nd Street West Saskatoon
Avenue W North
Avenue W North Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Service Taser
Saskatoon Police Taser
Saskatoon Theft
Taser
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News