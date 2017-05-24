Taser used on man in Saskatoon following grocery store theft
Saskatoon police officers said they had to Taser a man Tuesday morning.
Officers were initially called to a grocery store in the 2400-block of 22nd Street West where a man was spotted stealing items.
A staff member was assaulted by the man as he was confronted leaving the store.
He then fled on foot and was located by officers in the 300-block of Avenue W North.
As they approached him, officers said the man pulled out a pair of scissors and a needle and placed them on his neck.
The Taser was deployed when the man would not listen to officers and before he could harm himself.
The 44-year-old man was arrested and then taken to hospital.
He is charged with attempted theft, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.
The Taser deployment will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.
