Taser used on man in Saskatoon following grocery store theft

Saskatoon police officers said they had to Taser a man Tuesday morning.

Officers were initially called to a grocery store in the 2400-block of 22nd Street West where a man was spotted stealing items.

A staff member was assaulted by the man as he was confronted leaving the store.

He then fled on foot and was located by officers in the 300-block of Avenue W North.

As they approached him, officers said the man pulled out a pair of scissors and a needle and placed them on his neck.

The Taser was deployed when the man would not listen to officers and before he could harm himself.

The 44-year-old man was arrested and then taken to hospital.

He is charged with attempted theft, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.

The Taser deployment will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.