Drug charges laid after ‘erratic’ vehicle stopped by Prince Albert police

Three people are facing drug-related charges after police pulled over a vehicle in Prince Albert, Sask., on Tuesday.

Officers said they observed the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner at around 3:45 a.m. CT. A traffic stop was conducted in the 300-block of 27th Street East.

READ MORE: Woman wanted for thefts in multiple cities arrested by Prince Albert police

A 27-year-old man was arrested once police confirmed he’d been driving without a licence as well as breaching court ordered conditions.

Two passengers in the vehicle, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, had outstanding warrants and were also taken into custody.

Further investigation and a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of shotgun shells, 5 grams of methamphetamine, 0.7 grams of cocaine and 4.8 grams of marijuana.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police deal with armed robbery, stolen vehicle chase

The 27-year-old man is facing charges that include possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition while prohibited and breach of court order.

The other two people are charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

All are expected to make their first appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Tuesday.