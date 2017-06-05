Prince Albert police deal with armed robbery, stolen vehicle chase

An armed robbery and a chase involving a stolen vehicle were two of the 301 calls Prince Albert police responded to over the weekend.

The armed robbery happened early Sunday morning at a hotel on Marquis Road in the northern Saskatchewan city.

Officers were told that two men dressed in black took an undisclosed amount of money from the front desk clerk.

Both suspects are in their 20s, between five-foot seven and five-foot nine, weighing approximately 65 to 70 kilograms and wearing black hoodies.

One man had his face covered with a black and white bandana and had on blue sunglasses.

The chase with the stolen vehicle happened early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 800-block of 3rd Street East where the vehicle had been taken from a home.

It was located in the 400-block of 15 Street East and the driver refused to stop.

Officers called off the chase due to high speeds and concerns for public safety.

The vehicle was later located on Wyllie Street.

Three men fled the vehicle on foot. Two were tracked down by officers in the 2800-block of Sherman Drive. The third eluded capture.

Two Prince Albert boys, 14 and 15, are charged with break and enter.

The 14-year-old is also charged with motor vehicle theft.

Officers also had to deal with an aggravated assault early Sunday morning.

A man was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the 500-block of 27 Street East, bleeding from what officers called major injuries.

Officers were told that he was visiting a friend when he heard a group of youth going through his vehicle.

He chased the group and was able to catch one of the youth. The group, one armed with a machete, then attacked him before fleeing.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

Anyone with information in any of the incidents is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.