Busy June weekend for Saskatoon police

The first weekend of June was a busy one for Saskatoon police.

Officers responded to 1065 calls for service between Friday evening and Sunday night. On a typical weekend, police respond to 900 calls.

A large number of calls were for stolen vehicles, and break and enters.

Officials said three vehicles stolen on Saskatoon’s east side either had keys left inside or nearby the vehicle.

One call on Saturday had officers dealing with a complaint of someone trying to sell a stolen vehicle in the 3000-block of Fairlight Drive.

Two people have been charged with possession of stolen property.

Three other people were taken into custody on Friday evening after a report of a disturbance in the 100-block of 25th Street West.

Officers seized a sawed-off shotgun.

Members of the Saskatoon police Traffic Unit held a check stop on Saturday evening.

No drivers were charged with impaired driving and two were given warnings.