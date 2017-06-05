Crime
June 5, 2017 1:46 pm

Shooting sends man to a Saskatoon hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Man makes his way to a Saskatoon hospital after being shot early Monday morning.

File / Global News
A A

A man who was shot early Monday morning in Saskatoon made his way to hospital for treatment.

The man showed up at Royal University Hospital at around 4 a.m. CT for treatment of a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed in downtown Saskatoon

His injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The 26-year-old man told Saskatoon police officers that he was shot in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue P.

He said the suspect was in a vehicle, but was unable to provide any further details.

READ MORE: Woman crossing a Saskatoon street struck by alleged impaired driver

Members of the Saskatoon police Targeted Enforcement Unit are investigating.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
22nd Street West
22nd Street West Saskatoon
Avenue P
Avenue P Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Police Targeted Enforcement Unit
Saskatoon Shooting
Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News