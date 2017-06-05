Shooting sends man to a Saskatoon hospital

A man who was shot early Monday morning in Saskatoon made his way to hospital for treatment.

The man showed up at Royal University Hospital at around 4 a.m. CT for treatment of a gunshot wound.

His injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

The 26-year-old man told Saskatoon police officers that he was shot in the area of 22nd Street West and Avenue P.

He said the suspect was in a vehicle, but was unable to provide any further details.

Members of the Saskatoon police Targeted Enforcement Unit are investigating.