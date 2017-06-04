Crime
June 4, 2017 5:14 pm
Updated: June 4, 2017 5:15 pm

Woman stabbed in downtown Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed in downtown Saskatoon.

File / Global News
A A

A woman is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after she was stabbed late Saturday evening.

Officers were called to 20th Street East and 4th Avenue South just before 10:30 p.m. CT for a report of a stabbing.

READ MORE: $25K in cocaine seized in Saskatoon drug bust

A 22-year-old woman was found with stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is a man known to the victim. His name has not been released.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle tracked by Saskatoon police air support unit

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
20th Street East
20th Street East Saskatoon
4th Avenue South
4th Avenue South Saskatoon
Downtown Saskatoon
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Stabbing
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News