Woman stabbed in downtown Saskatoon

A woman is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after she was stabbed late Saturday evening.

Officers were called to 20th Street East and 4th Avenue South just before 10:30 p.m. CT for a report of a stabbing.

A 22-year-old woman was found with stab wounds.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect is a man known to the victim. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.