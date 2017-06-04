Woman stabbed in downtown Saskatoon
A woman is recovering in a Saskatoon hospital after she was stabbed late Saturday evening.
Officers were called to 20th Street East and 4th Avenue South just before 10:30 p.m. CT for a report of a stabbing.
A 22-year-old woman was found with stab wounds.
She was taken to hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
Police said the suspect is a man known to the victim. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
