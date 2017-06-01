Stolen vehicle tracked by Saskatoon police air support unit

The Saskatoon police air support unit (ASU) helped patrol officers nabbed two people in a stolen vehicle.

Officers received a tip early Thursday morning that the vehicle, reported stolen from North Battleford, Sask., was in the 1500-block of 23rd Street West.

ASU members spotted the vehicle in the north-end of the city.

They provided the vehicle’s location to ground units, who then successfully used a tire deflation device.

The vehicle came to a stop on Idylwyld Drive North near 71st Street.

A 20-year-old Saskatoon man and a 19-year-old North Battleford woman were arrested.

They are facing a number of charges including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and evading police, and are schedule to appear Thursday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Authorities said the vehicle was the same on officers spotted late Tuesday morning.

The driver refused to stop for police and officers did not chase it as there were public safety concerns.